Ex-NHL Owner Refuses to Pay Taxes Over Goose Droppings on His Lawn
New Buffalo Sabers owner, B. Thomas Golisano speaks during a press conference April 23, 2003 at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, NY. Golisano officially took control of the Buffalo Sabers after finalizing the purchase of the team for $92 million.
Harry Scull Jr.—Getty Images
By Flora Carr
9:01 AM EST

An ex-NHL owner is in a rather sticky situation.

Tom Golisano, a billionaire and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres, is refusing to pay his local taxes, after taking a stand over the amount of goose poo left on the lawn of his upstate New York property.

Golisano, 76, is refusing to pay the $90,000 he owes until local officials deal with the problem at his summer home on Canandaigua Lake, South Bristol.

“This past summer it was horrible. We’d drive in and find 100 to 200 geese parked on our lawn,” the tycoon told the Associated Press.

“You can’t walk barefoot, can’t play Frisbee, can’t have your grandchildren run around,” he added. “Here I am paying all this money in taxes and I can’t use my property because of the geese droppings.”

The town supervisor, Daniel Marshall, disagrees with Golisano. He told the AP that the goose droppings were “a resident’s problem to take care of, not the town’s.”

“It is a lake, after all,” he added.

Golisano, founder of the payroll firm Paychex, has a net worth of $3.4 billion. He previously launched a legal battle over the property taxes on a home he owns in Mendon, near Rochester, N.Y., reducing them in 2010 from $200,000 to $60,000.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE