Even though Jennifer Lawrence has a well-documented extreme fear of flying, she didn’t let that get in the way of leading the plane she was on in a rousing chant for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Oscar award-winning actress took the helm of the loudspeaker on a Delta flight from New Orleans to Los Angeles, asking her fellow flight passengers to cheer on the Eagles, in a move that was very much in character with her alter ego in Silver Linings Playbook, which she starred in alongside noted die-hard Philly fan, Bradley Cooper.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking,” she said. This is Jennifer Lawrence. It’s February 4th, Super Bowl Sunday, and we all know what that means. Can I please get a ‘Fly, Eagles, fly’? Fly, Eagles fly! Fly eagles fly!”

Following Lawrence’s chant, the actress then cracked a joke from the infamous airplane scene in Bridesmaids, remarking, “There’s a colonial woman on the plane, she’s wearing traditional…” before being stopped by a flight attendant.

Watch Lawrence in action below.