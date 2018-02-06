Game of Thrones may not be airing next until summer 2018, but these U.S. Olympians are still ready to share their predictions for the final contenders to claim their rightful spot atop the Iron Throne.

TIME sat down with Nina Roth of the curling team, biathlete Susan Dunklee, ice dancer Zach Donohue and many more to get their critical takes on the fantasy TV series’ inevitable conclusion, because it turns out these athletes are just as big of fans of the blockbuster show as the rest of us. Spoiler alert: many Olympians think King of the North Jon Snow and Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen are the rightful heirs to rule — but there’s also a favored outlier or two in the mix that might come as a surprise. Check out their suggestions, and the rationale behind their choices, in the video above.

While we’ll have to wait to see whose Westeros-related prediction is correct, these Olympians will take their own shots at ascending to fame at the Winter Games in South Korea this month; the Olympics kick off Feb. 9 at 6:00 a.m. EST on NBC.