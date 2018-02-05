It seems fame only gets you so far.

Kevin Hart was blocked by security when he attempted to climb onto the podium following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win last night.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and lifelong Eagles fan was caught on-camera when he tried to get past security.

Hart also swore on NFL Network during a post-game interview with Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

“Philadelphia’s a great city,” Hart said, interrupting the interview. “I thought, I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f–k … ooh. I’m out.”

Realizing his mistake, Hart is seen dropping his microphone before tripping as he leaves.