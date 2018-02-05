Sorry Kevin Hart, You Can't Join the Eagles on the Super Bowl Podium
Comedian and Philidelphia native Kevin Hart attempts to get onto the stage following the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Elsa—Getty Images
By Flora Carr
6:11 AM EST

It seems fame only gets you so far.

Kevin Hart was blocked by security when he attempted to climb onto the podium following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win last night.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor and lifelong Eagles fan was caught on-camera when he tried to get past security.

Hart also swore on NFL Network during a post-game interview with Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

“Philadelphia’s a great city,” Hart said, interrupting the interview. “I thought, I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f–k … ooh. I’m out.”

Realizing his mistake, Hart is seen dropping his microphone before tripping as he leaves.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE