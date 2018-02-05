Eagles Fans Are Already Going Nuts in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles made history at the 2018 Super Bowl Sunday night with its first win for the franchise — and fans celebrated accordingly.

Just moments after the game, thousands of Eagles fans streamed out of their homes and nearby bars into the streets of Philadelphia, crowding in Center City to celebrate the historic win — a first for the fandom after decades of waiting. Videos and photos posted on social media showed fans cheering, crying and celebrating. One shared on Twitter by a NBC Philadelphia reporter showed fireworks going off near the city’s Broad Street.

Another video showed a large group of fans jumping and clapping on the rain-soaked streets of Philadelphia.

Despite entering the game as the underdogs, the Eagles secured a 41-33 victory against the New England Patriots with the help of a late fourth-quarter touchdown. The win was also revenge for the Eagles, who lost to the Patriots at the Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

The city of Philadelphia prepared for the spirited fans to take to the streets after the game on one particularly peculiar way. Due to some of the fans’s tendencies to scale the poles around the city following games, Philadelphia police painted the poles with hydraulic fluid to deter fans from celebrating in that manner.

The effort did not appear to work, according to a ABC 6 reporter who shared a video of one fan climbing up a light pole.

At the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, midnight green and white streamers fell as Eagles players had an emotional celebration and fans, including former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Bradley Cooper and the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, rejoiced.