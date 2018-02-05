Netflix Is Dropping a New Cloverfield Movie Right After the Super Bowl and Everyone Is Freaking Out

In a first for the movie industry, Netflix announced the next sequel to Cloverfield, Cloverfield Paradox, will be available to stream immediately after Super Bowl LII Sunday night.

The Cloverfield Paradox, the highly anticipated third iteration of the 2008 sci-fi thriller was announced in a surprise ad during the first half of the Super Bowl. The film, originally titled God Particle, was directed by Julius Onah, features Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Chris O’Dowd and was produced by J.J. Abrams.

The surprise announcement was the first time fans got a glimpse of the new film with a trailer – with the added detail that it would premiere on Netflix Sunday night, fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

Director Ava DuVernay also shared her excitement for the film on Twitter, where she called the film and its release a “gamechanger.” She noted that it stars and was created by people of color and congratulated the cast and its director.

The third film in the franchise follows 2008’s Cloverfield and 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane. From Paramount, the first two films in the franchise were released in theaters, but The Cloverfield Paradox was instead purchased by Netflix. The new film will follow a group of astronauts who make a “horrible discovery,” according to the film’s IMDB page.