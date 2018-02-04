Pink Singing the National Anthem With the Flu Won the Super Bowl Before It Even Started
Recording artist Pink performs the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LII Pregame show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kevin Mazur—WireImage
By Jennifer Calfas
February 4, 2018

If performing for one of the largest audiences in the world is not already enough pressure, imagine doing it with the flu.

That’s what Grammy Award-winning artist Pink had to do ahead of the 2018 Super Bowl Sunday when she performed the National Anthem. The singer, who had a goal of performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl after she saw Whitney Houston do so in 1991, battled through her illness Sunday — and her fans came flocking to Twitter to voice praise and admiration for her.

Pink announced she had the flu just ahead of her performance in an Instagram post, that showed her practicing at the stadium in Minneapolis. She blamed her “two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH” for the illness, and wrote that she “arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

Still, she wrote, she would give it her all. “I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world,” she added. “And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.”

Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

It appeared Pink was still battling the flu just moments before her performance Sunday night. Some eagle-eyed fans (no pun intended) spotted the singer spit out what appeared to be gum or a cough drop.

As for the match-up between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, Pink has a clear favorite. She’s a life-long Eagles fan.

