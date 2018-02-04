Kim Cattrall Announces Brother's 'Unexpected Passing' After Search Was Launched
Michael Powell Jury actress Kim Cattrall attends a photocall during the 70th Edinburgh International Film Festival at The Apex Hotel on June 17, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Roberto Ricciuti - Getty Images
By Alix Langone
Updated: February 4, 2018 4:28 PM ET

Former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, 61, said Sunday that her brother had died, announcing the news less than 24 hours after asking for help over social media after he went missing.

Christopher Cattrall, 55, had been missing from his Alberta, Canada, home since Jan. 30, Cattrall had said in an Instagram post over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, she tweeted that her brother had died unexpectedly. She requested privacy for herself and her family, while thanking social media followers for their support.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on

Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Alberta, who had previously confirmed that they were actively searching for Cattrall’s brother, said he was ultimately found on his property.

“We don’t believe there is anything suspicious about the circumstances,” said Laurel Scott, media relations officer for the RCMP Alberta. “We are not putting out any further information.”

 

 

