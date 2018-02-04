Kim Cattrall Asks Fans for Help After Her Brother Goes Missing

Former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, 61, took to social media over the weekend to ask her fans for help tracking down her missing younger brother.

Christopher Cattrall, 55, has been missing from his Alberta, Canada, home since Jan. 30, Kim said in an Instagram post explaining the situation.

“His keys, cell phone and wallet [were] left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without items nor his 7 beloved dogs,” she wrote.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Alberta confirmed to TIME that he has not been located but they are actively looking for him.

“Search and rescue is involved and we are actively seeking assistance in the Lacombe county area,” where he lives, said Laurel Scott, media relations officer for the RCMP Alberta.

“His last communication that we are aware of was on Jan. 30, his family checked his house Feb. 2 and came to us the same day to report him missing,” she said.

RCMP Alberta also posted a tweet of its missing person bulletin, which describes Chris as a 6-foot-tall, brown-haired, blue-eyed male weighing around 200 pounds.

Kim expanded on her what brother looks like in her Instagram post, writing that he has a “goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots.”

She urged her followers to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300 if they have any information and to retweet the RCMP’s bulletin.