What to Know About the Deadly Amtrak Crash in South Carolina

An Amtrak train collided with a CSX freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning, the second crash to have happened within the past week.

The collision happened in Cayce, South Carolina. Two people were killed and dozens were injured, according to the Associated Press. The train was en route from New York to Miami; Amtrak said eight crew members and 139 passengers were on board. All passengers have been removed from the train.

Here’s what we know so far.

Why Did The Train Crash?

The Amtrak train collided with a freight train, authorities said early Sunday morning. The collision caused 5,000 gallons of fuel to spill and authorities are working to contain the leaks.

“We just awoke to violent shaking; I just knew immediately we were off the tracks and I couldn’t believe it was actually happening,” Erin Wittman, a passenger on the train, told MSNBC.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said that the CSX train appeared to be on the right track, and that Amtrak was on the wrong one, but declined to say anything definitively, instead deferring to experts. The National Transportation Safety Board is launching an investigation

How Many Fatalities and Injuries Have Been Reported?

The coroner’s office confirmed the two people who were killed were Amtrak personnel. The Governor said 116 people were transported to local hospitals. Amtrak says 147 people — 8 personnel and 139 passengers — were on the train that derailed. No one was on the CSX train, local authorities said.

The passengers who were not injured were taken off the train and transported to a local school, where Red Cross staff are on site. Alternative modes of transportation have been provided to take them to their destinations, local authorities said.

President Trump Briefed

The President, who is spending the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., has been briefed on the situation and is receiving regular updates. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

