Lady Gaga announced Saturday that the last 10 shows of her Joanne tour are being canceled due to severe pain.

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road. She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently,” reads a statement Lady Gaga posted to her Instagram about the tour.

The pain “has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” according to the statement. Lady Gaga has been battling Fibromyalgia, and previously postponed her tour due to the illness.

“All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music,” Lady Gaga added to the statement. “I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first.”

Refunds for the canceled Joanne Tour shows will be available beginning on Feb. 6, according to the statement. Lady Gaga is also scheduled to begin a 74-show residency at the MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas at the end of this year, Rolling Stone noted.