Following the release of the four-page memo from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he has been completely vindicated in the Russia investigation.

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace!” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

However, others have noted that the investigation stretches beyond what was detailed in the newly public memo. Many of the details surrounding the case also remain classified despite the release of the memo.

Trump ordered the release of the GOP memo, despite objections from the FBI, which noted “grave concerns” about its accuracy.