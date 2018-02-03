(MILAN) — A lone gunman opened fire on foreigners in drive-by shootings in a central Italian city, wounding six people Saturday morning before being arrested, according to police and the mayor of Macerata.

Mayor Romano Carancini told Sky TG24 that the victims were five men and one woman. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old Italian with no previous record. Carancini confirmed that all of the victims in Saturday’s shootings were black.

Video posted by the newspaper il Resto di Carlino showed what appeared to be a body on the ground on a shopping street.

The shooting spree came days after the murder of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro and amid a heated electoral campaign in Italy where anti-foreigner sentiment has become a key theme. The head of the anti-migrant Northern League, Matteo Salvini, has capitalized on the killing in campaign appearances, and is pledging to deport 150,000 migrants in his first year in office if his party wins control of parliament and he is named premier.

The teen’s dismembered remains were found Wednesday in two suitcases, two days after she walked away from a drug rehab community.