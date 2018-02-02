Humane Society CEO Wayne Pacelle Resigns Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Humane Society CEO Wayne Pacelle resigned Friday following allegations of sexual harassment.

Pacelle quit after the Humane Society voted Thursday to keep him in his job after an internal investigation found three complaints of sexual harassment against him. Seven board members resigned in protest after the Humane Society decided to keep Pacelle on and close the investigation, The Washington Post reports.

Pacelle on Friday emailed Humane Society staff, saying he was leaving the company because “our mission depends on unity,” according to The New York Times.

The Humane Society said it accepted his resignation and that it had named Kitty Block as acting president and CEO in a statement. Block currently serves as the president of Humane Society International, the organization’s global affiliate.