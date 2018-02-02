Stock Market Has Its Worst Week in 2 Years as Dow Jones Falls More Than 600 Points
A monitor displays stock market information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 600 points in the biggest plunge since Donald Trump's election, as a rout in the bond market spilled into equities.
Michael Nagle—Bloomberg /Getty Images
By Alexa Viega / AP
4:57 PM EST

The stock market closed sharply lower, extending a weeklong slide, as the Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 600 points.

Stocks ended their worst week in two years Friday, and the Dow’s drop was its biggest in percentage terms since June 2016.

Several giant U.S. companies dropped after reporting weak earnings, including Exxon Mobil and Alphabet. Apple and Chevron also fell.

Bond yields rose sharply after the government reported the fastest wage growth in eight years, stoking fears of inflation.

The Dow fell 665 points, or 2.5 percent, to 25,520.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 59 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,762. The S&P is down almost 4 percent since hitting a record high a week ago.

The Nasdaq fell 144 points, or 2 percent, to 7,240.

