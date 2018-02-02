White House Says Nunes Memo Raises 'Serious Concerns' About FBI

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says a newly released GOP memo raises “serious concerns” about the Department of Justice and the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders sent out a statement saying, “The memorandum raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions made at the highest levels of the Department of Justice and the FBI to use the Government’s most intrusive surveillance tools against American citizens.”

Trump allowed the memo to be released over the objections of the FBI and Justice Department.

While she’s critical of the FBI’s leadership, Sanders says President Donald Trump “is especially grateful to the hardworking rank-and-file public servants” at the agencies.

Sanders says the White House “stands ready” to work with Congress to consider allowing the release of a memo prepared by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee.