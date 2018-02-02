Women (and men) across America will be color-coordinating today for National Wear Red Day 2018, which aims to dispel myths surrounding heart diseases.

National Wear Red Day is intended to help raise awareness of heart disease, in particular among women. Heart disease is often generally associated with men, but cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women.

Every year, nearly 500,000 American women die from heart disease and stroke.

Launched in 2004 by the American Heart Association (AHA), National Wear Red Day also aims to raise funds for research into the misunderstood disease.

Here are five more heart disease facts from the American Heart Association in honor of National Wear Red Day: