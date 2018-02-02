North Korea Warns U.S. That Military Drills Will Threaten Improving Inter-Korean Relations
A South Korean soldier at the entrance of Unification Bridge which is the border of Civilian Controled Zone before the torch relay for PyeongChang 2018 Olympics on Jan. 19, 2018 in Paju, South Korea.
Woohae Cho—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:18 PM EST

(UNITED NATIONS) — North Korea’s foreign minister is warning the United States that its deployment of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and planned military exercises immediately after the Winter Olympics threaten improving relations between the two Koreas.

Ri Yong Ho said the United Nations shouldn’t remain silent about what he called “the U.S. dangerous game of aggravating (the) situation in and around the Korean peninsula and driving the whole world into a possible disaster of nuclear war.”

In a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated late Thursday, he also accused U.S. authorities of “misleading public opinion” to believe the inter-Korean dialogue is the result of U.S. sanctions and pressure.

Ri said it was North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un who launched peace efforts on the Korean peninsula, “where a touch-and-go war danger was prevailing.”

