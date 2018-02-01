Model and actress Kate Upton has accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of using his power in the fashion industry to harass women.

Upton, who previously worked as a spokesmodel for Guess, took to social media on Wednesday evening to call out the fashion company.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” Upton wrote on Twitter.

Upton soon followed the post with a similar one on Instagram, captioning an image of her tweet with more details. “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women,” she wrote, adding another “#metoo” to the post.

The #MeToo hashtag has spread all over the internet since October 2017 when reporting about decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein spurred a wave of women to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

After Upton posted about Marciano on Wednesday, other women also began sharing their own experiences with the man behind Guess. Marciano was the brand’s CEO until 2015, and is currently its chief creative officer. Shares for Guess also fell on Thursday after Upton’s claims, with prices tumbling more than 16%.

Guess has not responded publicly to Upton’s comments, but Marciano told TMZ that he was surprised by the model’s accusations and said he did not know what claim she would have against him.