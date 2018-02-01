(PHOENIX) — The Arizona House has voted to expel a Republican lawmaker over sexual harassment allegations.

Rep. Don Shooter is believed to be the first state lawmaker in the U.S. to be voted out of his seat since the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct began last fall.

Thursday’s vote comes after an outside investigator determined that Shooter engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment that created a hostile workplace.

Shooter says he’s done nothing to justify expulsion. He made a last-ditch effort to avoid a vote by sending a letter questioning the thoroughness of the report that found evidence of pervasive misconduct.

Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard had sought a censure but moved to expel Shooter after receiving the letter. He says Shooter’s comments represented a clear act of retaliation and harassment worthy of expulsion.