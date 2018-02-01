Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating 60 rotations around the sun, which is why Chance the Rapper dropped by for a surprise visit to her eponymous talk show on Thursday. The Chicago rapper, who showed up with a gift of a large bouquet of flowers for DeGeneres, was excited to celebrate DeGeneres’ birthday, declaring that it was an especially “good day.”

DeGeneres cheekily pointed out to Chance that he wasn’t the only famous Chicago resident to pay her a visit, as Michelle Obama had made an appearance earlier, something that Chance emphasized by pointing out to her that they both “wanted to show love for somebody that’s so special.”

He echoed that sentiment a few moments later when

“I’m just happy to be here, happy to be able to celebrate this time with you, ” he said. “It’s like a holiday, right?”

DeGeneres was more than happy to agree with him, conceding happily: “Yeah, it is.”

Watch the full clip below.