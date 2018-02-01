12-Year-Old Female Student in Custody After Shooting at L.A. Middle School
A parent reacts while crossing the street past police vehicles outside a roadblock near Salvadore Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California on February 1, 2018, where two students were wounded, one critically, in a school shooting. Two 15-year-old students in Los Angeles were shot and wounded in class Thursday, according to witnesses and local media, in the latest school shooting to hit the United States. A boy was shot in the head, while a girl was hit in the wrist, according to reports from the scene. Local news agency CNS reported that a "young woman," possibly a fellow student, had been arrested. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN—AFP/Getty Images
By Sarah Gray
Updated: February 1, 2018 3:21 PM ET

Two students have been wounded after a 12-year-old female student opened fire in a classroom at a middle school near downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call of shots fired at 8:55 a.m., LAPD Officer Drake Madison told TIME. The shooting occurred at Sal Castro Middle School, which adjacent to Belmont High School. Both schools were locked down, according to NBC 4.

The shooting was in the Westlake District, a heavily populated area just northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed that they have one suspect, a female student, in custody. The suspect was found with a weapon.

The shooting victims, a boy and girl both 15 years old, were transported to a local hospital. The boy is in critical condition and the girl is in fair condition, according to KTLA.

Three others were taken to the hospital with other injuries.

