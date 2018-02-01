12-Year-Old Female Student in Custody After Shooting at L.A. Middle School

Two students have been wounded after a 12-year-old female student opened fire in a classroom at a middle school near downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call of shots fired at 8:55 a.m., LAPD Officer Drake Madison told TIME. The shooting occurred at Sal Castro Middle School, which adjacent to Belmont High School. Both schools were locked down, according to NBC 4.

The shooting was in the Westlake District, a heavily populated area just northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed that they have one suspect, a female student, in custody. The suspect was found with a weapon.

The shooting victims, a boy and girl both 15 years old, were transported to a local hospital. The boy is in critical condition and the girl is in fair condition, according to KTLA.

Three others were taken to the hospital with other injuries.