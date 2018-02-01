When I feel a little run down, I make my restorative Polish-style chicken soup called Rosół, which was taught to me by my great-grandmother to help fight colds. When I ate her soup, I could instantly feel its healing effects and it just made me feel good all over.

Chicken soup is simply a protein-rich meat stock, infused with a mirepoix of vegetables such as carrots, onion and leek. After simmering for 1 ½ to 2 hours, you end up with a golden elixir that’s filled with nutrients from the organic chicken meat and vegetables that you’ve used. It can be sipped all day, or made into a more substantial meal by serving it with noodles or rice — which is something my great-grandmother routinely did.

Don’t be scared off by the amount of garlic in the recipe. After a few minutes the flavor will infuse the stock and give it richness and density. This soup, from my cookbook Purely Delicious, works for me every time I feel a cold coming on and you just feel amazing when eating it.

WHAT’S GREAT ABOUT IT

Studies suggest that chicken soup may contain beneficial, anti-inflammatory compounds that may ease the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.

INGREDIENTS

1 kg (2.2 LBS) organic chicken thighs

3 litres (6 pints) filtered water

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 onions, peeled and quartered

2 sticks celery, roughly chopped

6 cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoon finely grated ginger

2 tablespoons fresh grated turmeric

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons wheat-free Tamari soy sauce

Sea salt to taste if required

DIRECTIONS

Place the chicken thighs, carrots, onion and celery in a large pot and cover with cold water. You will need approximately 3 litres of water Bring water to a boil and reduce the heat Add the ginger, garlic and turmeric Cover the pot slightly and simmer for 1½ to 2 hours on a gentle heat until the meat is tender and broth is flavorful Add the spring onions and Tamari soy sauce and then adjust the seasoning if required by adding a little sea salt and pepper Strain the broth and remove the meat and shred into smaller pieces Discard the vegetables Serve the broth with pieces of organic chicken and any other vegetables you choose. I often serve the soup with braised cabbage or steamed brown rice that I’ve divided into soup bowls Add the shredded chicken, then pour over the hot chicken broth Garnish with extra spring onions or a little parsley and enjoy

NOTES: Fresh turmeric is available from your local grocer. If using dry turmeric, only use 1 teaspoon. You can also make this soup using a whole organic chicken, cut into pieces and added to the water before simmering.

Teresa Cutter, founder of The Healthy Chef, is an author, nutritionist and classically trained chef. You can find more of Cutter’s tips and recipes on her website, app, eBooks and Instagram.

“My main goal at The Healthy Chef is to get people cooking and eating healthier. Eat natural foods, focus on fresh fruits and vegetables and just keep it simple.” — Teresa Cutter