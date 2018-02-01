President Donald Trump is expected to tell Congress to release the controversial “Nunes memo,” likely on Friday, a Senior Administration official said Thursday.

“The president is ok with it,” the senior administration official told reporters on Air Force One. “I doubt there will be any redactions. It’s in Congress’ hands after that.”

Overseen by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, the memo reportedly details allegations of bias in the FBI’s investigation into possible meddling in the 2016 election. Trump is expected to give the blessing of release despite the strong objections of the FBI, which went so far as to express “grave concerns” about its accuracy.

Congressional Democrats have objected, as well, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi calling for Nunes’ resignation. Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have also prepared their own counter-memo.

But what exactly does the Nunes memo release mean for both the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation?

Here’s what you need to know.

What does the Nunes memo say?

We don’t know what the full memo says because it has not been released to the public. But, the memo reportedly includes allegations that the FBI abused its surveillance power over Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and displayed bias in its handling of the Russia investigation.

In particular, the Nunes memo reportedly argues the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by using claims in an unsubstantiated dossier about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. The so-called Steele Dossier was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. And the New York Times reports it was used as part of the evidence to obtain surveillance warrant for Carter Page, who was a foreign policy adviser for Trump’s campaign.

“It’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign,” Nunes said in a statement on Wednesday.

The House Intelligence committee voted along party lines to release the memo on Monday, and it was immediately sent to Trump’s desk. The FBI issued a rare public statement on Wednesday, arguing that the Nunes memo omitted important information “that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” and that officials at the FBI were given a limited time to review it.

The controversy was only heightened after the ranking Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, claimed Thursday in a letter that Nunes and the Republicans had altered the memo before sending it to the White House and had not consulted Democrats. Schiff said the changes don’t alter the overall point of the memo, but called them “substantial.”

What does releasing the Nunes memo mean for the Russia investigation?

Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election will still continue, as will investigations being conducted by Mueller’s office and Congress.

Asha Rangappa, a former FBI agent who now teaches at Yale Law School, said the biggest impact could come if the Nunes memo reveals the sources and methods used in the investigation. But she cautions that it is too hard to speculate the ultimate implications — both politically and procedurally — without knowing the actual content of the memo, and that ultimately it may just be one component of a larger story.

“It feels very big right now but I think once it’s out and it’s been sliced and diced and overanalyzed we will be on to the next thing,” she said.

Can the Nunes memo still be blocked from release?

It’s unclear. According to the House of Representatives rulebook, the committee can disclose the information five days after it is submitted to the president, unless the president blocks it, in which case it would be subject to a vote in the House of Representatives.

Nunes’ office did not respond to request for comment about what would happen after Trump’s expected announcement, nor did the office of House Speaker Paul Ryan or Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Democrats on the committee, however, allege that the rulebook does not explicitly delineate how the memo would be released if Trump makes a decision before the 5 day mark. If Trump makes the decision on Friday, it will be 4 days since he received the memo. They also argue that, because the memo sent to Trump was altered, there should be another vote and 5 day waiting period.