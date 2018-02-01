We know Spider-Man has some incredible acrobatic skills. But you’ve never seen him move like this.

An anonymous Spider-Man — fully dressed up in the iconic blue and red spandex suit favored by his superhero character, and topped off with a leather jacket and sunglasses for added swag — gave customers a show to the tune of ’80s A-Ha classic “Take On Me” at a GameStop last week, busting out some highly enviable moves. While he may not be saving the world, he might just save your midweek blues with his impressive groove.

It turns out this particular Spider-Man has made something of a name for himself online with his dance videos, filmed candidly in all kinds of stores and restaurants and posted under the name “Ghetto Spider” on YouTube and Instagram, where he has amassed nearly 200 thousand followers. He even has a faithful sidekick, who also busts out slick moves on occasion and appears in the videos. The surprising part: in his Instagram bio, he claims to be only 16 years old. With great skill comes the great responsibility to bring joy to the masses. Looks like this Spider understands that lesson already.

Eat your heart out, Tom Holland.