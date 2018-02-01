Octavia Spencer is bringing her own brand of super-heroism to Black Panther.

The Academy Award-winning actress announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she plans to buy out a movie theatre in Mississippi, where she will be when the film opens, to offer screenings to underserved communities.

“I will be in MS when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned. #KingsAndQueensWillRise,” she captioned an Instagram post that featured an image promoting the film.

Spencer previously bought out screenings of Hidden Figures in low-income neighborhoods in Los Angeles to ensure those that could not afford to see the inspiring film would be able to have the chance. Many of her Hidden Figures costars then followed suit.

Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.