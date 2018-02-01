Republic Records' President Has Been Suspended While Sexual Harassment Allegations Are Investigated
Republic Records executive vice president Charlie Walk attends Musicians On Call 15th Anniversary in New York on Nov. 18, 2014.
Evan Agostini—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
9:39 PM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — Republic Records has put its president on leave after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment in an open letter posted on her website.

The company released a statement Wednesday saying Charlie Walk is on leave pending an investigation into recent allegations.

Tristan Coopersmith says Walk regularly made lewd comments to her during the year she worked for him. She also says he put his hand on her thigh and once pushed her onto a bed.

Republic Records says it has hired an independent law firm to investigate the matter and encouraged any affected employees to meet with them.

Walk’s status as a cast member on Fox’s “The Four” remains unclear. The show debuted earlier this month.

A representative for Walk did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE