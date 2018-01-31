Lindsey Vonn's Super Bowl Commercial Will Absolutely Get You Fired Up for the Olympics

As the 2018 Winter Olympics fast approach, Lindsey Vonn is helping sports fans gear up for the games with a powerful Super Bowl commercial.

Set to Alicia Keys’ hit 2012 single “Girl on Fire,” the minute-long spot shows the star skier flashing back to some of the obstacles — including a season-ending knee injury that kept her from participating in the 2014 Sochi Games — that she has faced in her pursuit to take home gold. The montage of clips also features home videos of Vonn’s adorable ski beginnings.

Vonn’s commercial is the third of five “Best of Us” Olympic athlete spots that debuted Wednesday on the Today show and are set to air on Super Bowl Sunday. Vonn joined the Today show live from Germany to see the powerful commercial for the first time.

The first events of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, will take place on Feb. 8, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Feb. 9.

Watch the full commercial below.