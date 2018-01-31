4-Year-Old's Flu Death Confirmed as New Jersey's First Influenza Fatality

A 4-year-old girl has been confirmed as New Jersey’s first flu-related death by state officials.

She died in December and was not vaccinated, officials said, according to News 12 New Jersey. The child was from Central New Jersey but her name and town have not been released.

New Jersey is experiencing an especially tough flu season, with more than 7,332 cases as of Jan.27, according to the state’s health department. That’s up from the from 4,750 cases reported to the state by Jan.20, meaning more than 2,500 new cases were reported in just seven days.

Bergen County has reported 972 cases, the most so far, while Monmouth and Camden counties are not far behind, reporting 883 and 680 cases respectively.

No New Jersey residents died last year from the flu and the 2015-2016 season saw only one death, but confirmed cases are growing at a faster pace this year than the last two seasons.

Thirty-seven children have died so far in the U.S. this flu season, according to data from the CDC.

But it’s not too late to get a flu shot. Children are not the only people susceptible to the virus. Baby Boomers have been hospitalized at higher rates than their children and grandchildren this flu season.