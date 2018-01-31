A Virginia Tech Student Tried to Order 5,000 Rounds of Ammunition for His AR-15, Police Say
Virginia State Police stand guard outside Norris Hall one day after a mass shooting on the campus of Virginia Tech, April 17, 2007 in Blacksburg.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:08 PM EST

(BLACKSBURG, Va.) — A Virginia Tech freshman has been charged with illegally possessing an assault weapon as a foreigner.

Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski told local media that Yunsong Zhao of China was arrested Monday. He faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted of possessing an AR-15 assault weapon, which foreigners cannot have under Virginia law, and of trying to order 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

People on campus criticized the university for not alerting them about the arrest, which revived memories of the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech. But campus police said in a statement that there was no active threat.

