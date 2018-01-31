We’ll never know quite everything about what happened on the set of The Revenant between costars Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio; what happens in the Canadian wilderness stays in the frozen woods. But we do know that at one point Hardy agreed to get a tattoo of Leo’s choosing — if he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in that year’s Oscars, which DiCaprio predicted would happen.

Fast forward to nomination season, and yes, Hardy did get a supporting actor nod for his work in the Alejandro González Iñárritu film. (As did DiCaprio for Best Actor. He ended up taking home the golden statuette, while Hardy lost out to Mark Rylance in Cold War movie Bridge of Spies.)

But it took Hardy a little bit longer to keep his end of the deal, even though DiCaprio did foretell the nomination accurately. Only now are we discovering that Hardy did, indeed, get permanent ink emblazoned on his skin to memorialize his bet with Leo. Originally, as Hardy had told Esquire UK in an interview, the art design wasn’t particularly to his liking.

“He wrote, in this really sh-tty handwriting: ‘Leo knows everything,’” Hardy said. “Ha! I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly.’”

It now appears to read “Leo knows all” in simple, clear lettering, and is on Hardy’s right bicep, according to a recently-circulated fan photo. It joins his extensive collection of pre-existing body art.