Before interviewing porn star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, Kimmel took some time to address the ongoing DACA controversy.

The late night host opened Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by airing a pre-taped clip in which he introduced opponents of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — which is set to expire on or before March 5 — to a young Dreamer mother named Esmeralda, her fiancé and their baby. Clearly hoping to sway the DACA opponents on the immigration policy, Kimmel had Esmeralda recount how she was brought to the United States as a child and how her life has progressed since.

However, by the end of the debate, only one naysayer seemed to have been softened by the family’s story, with one man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat even calling for the government to start deporting the other 700,000 DACA recipients.

“We made almost no progress,” Kimmel admitted.

