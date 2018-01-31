Stargazers came out in droves to enjoy the “super blue blood moon” eclipse early on Wednesday morning — “super” because the moon was at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, “blue” because it’s the second full moon in a calendar month, and “blood” because the eclipse made it appear red.

This was the first such triple-threat moon visible in the U.S. since 1866, USA Today reports — but if you missed it, there are plenty more eclipses to catch this year, of both solar and lunar varieties. Here’s what to look out for:

February 15: Partial Solar Eclipse

As Sky and Telescope reports, the next eclipse comes on Feb. 15. Unfortunately, next month’s partial solar eclipse will be best viewed from Antarctica, but some in Chile and Argentina will see up to 40% of the sun covered.

July 13: Partial Solar Eclipse

Another partial solar eclipse will arrive over the summer, but unfortunately, this one won’t be ideally viewed from many shores — the moon’s shadow will fall between Australia and Antarctica. Some in Tasmania and at a station on the Antarctic coast will get a glimpse of the eclipse.

July 27: Total Lunar Eclipse

The second total lunar eclipse of 2018 is coming in six months, but this time most Americans won’t get a good look at it, as it will arrive during the daylight hours over the continent. Those across Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia will get a proper view of the event.

August 11: Partial Solar Eclipse

Coming about a year after the great American eclipse of 2017, another partial solar eclipse will arrive Aug. 11. This time, though, it will be best seen from off the coast of Siberia. This will be the last eclipse of the year; the next one will be a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 21, 2019, EclipseWise reports.