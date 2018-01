President Donald Trump clapped at his own State of the Union, and his internet critics couldn’t resist taking a few shots.

As Trump punctuated his first State of the Union address to Congress with applause, a nearby microphone amplified his own clapping.

Hillary Clinton’s former running mate Sen. Tim Kaine also got a taste of the internet’s jokes for his clapping, but the sound of Trump’s hands was the major talking point.

See a sampling of the reactions below.