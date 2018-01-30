President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday, and excerpts released in advance show he will urge the country to unify and pledge to take action in the coming year on immigration and infrastructure.
“This is our New American Moment,” Trump is expected to say. “There has never been a better time to start living the American dream.”
The President is expected to largely stick to themes the White House had outlined in the days leading up to the speech: jobs, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security.
Read excerpts below. This post will be updated with a fuller transcript throughout the evening.