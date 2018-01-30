James Corden is fresh off his second year of hosting the Grammys, this time taking on the task in New York for music’s biggest night over the weekend. The show was peppered with thought-provoking moments, including powerful performances and a call to action for gender equality. And then there was a cameo by Hillary Clinton.

“You may have noticed we did a little comedy piece where Hillary Clinton read an excerpt from the book Fire and Fury,” Corden reminded his audience at his show on Monday night. (In the pre-recorded skit, Clinton was joined by Cher, Cardi B, John Legend and others.) Some Trump supporters — namely, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — were not pleased with the political bent of the skit played during the show; Corden put up a tweet from Haley in which she disparaged the show for mixing music and politics.

“So I guess Nikki only liked the other non-political parts of the Grammys. You know, Kendrick Lamar’s performance about police violence, or U2’s performance about immigration in front of the Statue of Liberty. You know, lighthearted, non-political stuff,” Corden went on. “But she wrote, ‘Some of us love music without the politics thrown in.’ Well Nikki Haley, you can tell your boss, some of us love politics without the Twitter meltdowns thrown in.”

Trump is, of course, known for his unpredictable Twitter activity.