Stephen Colbert had no reservations about taking aim at the typo on the tickets for President Donald Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address. After a photo of one of the misspelled invites went viral on Monday, the Late Show host devoted a portion of his opening monologue to analyzing the State of the “Uniom” error.

“The administration wants to showcase what the country is like now that the Republicans are in charge of everything. And they may have done just that because they sent out these actual tickets to see the State of the ‘Uniom,'” he cracked. “They’re going to reprint the tickets and they’re going to recall the old ones which could be tough because I’ve seen members of the Trump administration testify and they can’t recall anything.”

Colbert went on to muse that perhaps the spelling snafu wasn’t a mistake at all. “Maybe it’s not a typo. I mean, Donald Trump said he would shake things up, he would change things. Maybe tomorrow will be the first State of the ‘Uniom.'”

