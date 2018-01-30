See Prince William and Kate Middleton With the Swedish Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed lunch with the Swedish royal family on the first day of their royal tour of Sweden and Norway.

The couple posed for photos with the family ahead of the lunch, which was hosted by King Car KVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Crown Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel also joined for lunch.

The British royals will take a walk through Stockholm after lunch, along with Victoria and Daniel, to see the Nobel Musuem and Ark Des, a museum about architecture, People reports. Will and Kate will then attend a black tie dinner at the British ambassador’s residence, where members of the Swedish royal family and government will join them, including Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. Actors Stellen Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander also expected to attend.

See photos of Will and Kate’s visit with the Swedish royal family below.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - JANUARY 30: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge pose with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Queen Silvia of Sweden, Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden ahead of a lunch at the Royal Palace of Stockholm during day one of their Royal visit to Sweden on January 30, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images) Pool—Getty Images