The Daily Show host Trevor Noah criticized Hillary Clinton Monday night, saying she was on the “wrong side” of the #MeToo and #TimesUp debate.

Speaking on The Daily Show, Noah referred to a recent report in the New York Times alleging that Clinton in 2008 shielded a former advisor, Burns Strider, accused of sexual harassment, before reassigning the woman who had made the accusation against him. Strider has not yet publicly responded to the report.

Noah began the show with a reference to Clinton’s video cameo at the Grammy Awards, before referring to the New York Times story that broke on Friday.

“Last night’s theme was #MeToo, #TimesUp, which is a message Hillary Clinton found herself on the wrong side of over the weekend,” he said.

“Look, there’s a few areas that I don’t necessarily expect Hillary Clinton to nail it. Managing emails, visiting Wisconsin, you know, weaknesses,” Noah said.

“But I won’t lie, I expected standing up for a woman on her staff to be one of her strengths.”

“Yeah, ‘women deserve to be heard,’ and then quietly reassigned,” he added.

Clinton issued a statement over the weekend:

“A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.”

However, Noah seemed unconvinced by Clinton’s message, and said that she should acknowledge that she was “part of the problem.”

“It feels like Hillary’s not only trying to dodge all the blame, she wants to present herself as having always been on this woman’s side, which doesn’t fly, because not only did the woman get reassigned, but this guy, Burns Strider, he went on to get another job in Democratic politics,” Noah said.

“So you could argue that if Hillary had fired him, she would have been protecting many women, instead of just herself.”