Tom Brady may be a quarterback, but when it comes to his children, he will happily and ferociously play defense.

The New England Patriots star, 40, cut his weekly interview on the Kirk & Callahan Show short on Monday explaining that the radio host’s negative comments about his 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, were unacceptable.

Host Alex Reimer called Vivian an “annoying little pissant” on a different show when discussing Brady’s Tom vs. Time documentary.

“You know, I tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly does not deserve that.”

Tom Brady on @AlexReimer1‘s comments: “It was very disappointing to hear that, my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that.” Tom then concluded the interview. — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) January 29, 2018

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether or not I want to come on this show again. I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Kirk Minihane, one of the co-hosts on the show, said on-air that Reimer had been suspended after his comments.

"Good luck Daddy" ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Heaven on Earth for Dad! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

“There’s certain things that you understand as an athlete — you’re going to be criticized for what for what you do, on and off the field, as an individual — but for a kid to be criticized is unbelievably stupid,” Minihane told Brady. “There’s no defense for it.”

Brady is focused on winning Super Bowl LII on Sunday when the New England Patriots competed against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also shares 8-year-old son Benjamin with wife Gisele Bündchen. He is also father to 10-year-old John Edward Thomas from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady is already a five-time Super Bowl champion.

This article originally appeared on People.com.