Leave it to opinionated MasterChef personality Gordon Ramsay not to mince words. In an interview with PopSugar, the notable food personality — and scathing social media arbiter of taste — had plenty to say about three popular food trends that he’s ready to see end their time atop menus and plates globally.

For Ramsay, foams — specifically those of the savory variety — are a no-go. “Sometimes they look like toxic scum in a stagnant pool,” he elaborated. Culinary foams had their heyday thanks to the explosion of molecular gastronomy across fine-dining restaurants, including top-rated places like Ferran Adrià’s El Bulli in the 2000s.

Next on his hit list? Wagyu. Wagyu is one of the most exclusive and expensive cuts of beef, derived from Japanese cows and known for melting in your mouth with tenderness and fat. Thanks to its boom in popularity, though, Ramsay thinks Wagyu is being over-served. “It needs to be treated with a little bit of respect,” he told PopSugar. “Everywhere you go now, there’s f–king Wagyu meatballs.” He’s not wrong.

And finally, Ramsay might break some hearts with this one: truffle oil. Of late, truffle oil has become ubiquitous as a topper for anything from mac-and-cheese to hamburgers, adding that rich umami flavor that eaters seek. But not for Ramsay. “That thing needs to be let down,” he said, noting that people tend to pour it on lavishly instead of savoring it in small amounts.

Of course, we already know how Ramsay feels about pineapple pizza, so you can scratch that one off your list as well.