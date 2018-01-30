Watch Live: President Donald Trump Delivers 2018 State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Jan. 30, speaking before a joint session of Congress.

The President is expected to tout the economic progress the U.S. has seen since he took office last year, including the Republican tax overhaul that was signed into law in December. Despite being repeatedly accused of sowing divisions, the President will reportedly call for bipartisanship during his Tuesday night address. And issues like immigration reform and infrastructure are expected to take center stage.

“The president is going to talk about how America’s back,” said White House legislative director Marc Short, according to the Associated Press. “The president is also going to make an appeal to Democrats … to say we need to rebuild our country. And to make an appeal that to do infrastructure, we need to do it in a bipartisan way.”

Trump will likely outline what he wants to see in an immigration deal that would protect recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program his administration began rolling back in September. The future of the program has become a major sticking point in Congress, where lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they want a deal but they have yet to agree on compromise legislation.

Per tradition, First Lady Melania Trump will be hosting a number of guests during the President’s address. The guests including business owners who have benefitted as a result of the tax plan, rescue workers who helped out during the 2017 hurricanes, law enforcement officers and the parents of two girls who were killed by MS-13 gang members.

Several Democratic lawmakers have said they will boycott the president’s address in part because of comments he reportedly made during a meeting with senators on the issue of immigration. Others will bring so-called Dreamers as guests.

Watch the President deliver his remarks live at 9 p.m. EST above.