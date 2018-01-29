Kate Winslet apologized for working with people who have been accused of sexual misconduct while accepting the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at Sunday’s London Critics’ Circle Awards. Although the 42-year-old actor didn’t name any names, she spoke at length about the regret she feels over working with certain men in power in Hollywood.

“There are directors, producers and men of power who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work by both this industry and moviegoers alike,” she reportedly said. “Indeed, many actors have had flourishing careers, due in part to roles played in their films. The message we received for years was that it was the highest compliment to be offered roles by these men. As women around the world and from all walks of life marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out against harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realised that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have about poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.”

Winslet went on to tearfully express her support for the many women and men who have come forward to tell their stories of alleged sexual misconduct.

“It has become clear to me that by not saying anything, I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men,” she said. “Sexual abuse is a crime. While it rests with the rule of law to pass judgement, it lies with all of us to listen to the smallest of voices and to never stop listening.”

Winslet’s remarks come amidst a surge of celebrities speaking out against director Woody Allen, who was accused by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow of sexually assaulting her as a child more than 20 years ago. Winslet starred in Allen’s 2017 film Wonder Wheel. She has also worked with director Roman Polanski, who has lived as a fugitive abroad since pleading guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with the then 13-year-old Samantha Geimer.