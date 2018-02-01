The 2018 Winter Olympics begin Friday, Feb. 9 in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, and the schedule of events is packed from the opening ceremony until the closing ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25. In between, the Winter Olympics schedule features non-stop match-ups and medal ceremonies. Eager viewers can even start watching certain sports early, and NBC starts its primetime coverage with figure skating at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8.
The schedule for each individual Winter Olympic sport can help ensure you don’t miss any of your favorite qualifying events or medals. You can also check out the primetime Winter Olympics schedule below to find your favorite sports and plan your television or streaming viewing. The listings are subject to change, but here are the sports NBC plans to air on each night and major events the network has listed for the coverage.
Thursday, Feb. 8
Figure Skating fans don’t have to wait for the Olympics Opening Ceremony. Tune in a day early for:
- Figure Skating: Men’s Single Short Program and Pairs Short Program
- Freestyle Skiing: Women’s and Men’s Moguls Qualification
Friday, Feb. 9
South Korea will formally kick off the 2018 Winter Olympics at 6 a.m. ET — due to the time difference, NBC is streaming the ceremony live on certain platforms and then airing it on television at 8 p.m. The two-hour special and completion of the Olympic Torch Relay will be South Korea’s chance to make a big first impression during its first Winter Olympics hosting gig.
Saturday, Feb. 10
- Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Dance and Women’s Single Short Program
- Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill
Sunday, Feb. 11
- Figure Skating: Team Events for Single Free Skating and Ice Dance Free Dance
- Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom
- Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle Final
- Luge: Men’s Singles Final Runs
- Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Moguls Final
Monday, Feb. 12
- Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe Final, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifications
- Alpine Skiing: Men’s Combined
- Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m
Tuesday, Feb. 13
- Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom, Men’s Combined
- Figure Skating: Pairs Short Program
- Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe
Wednesday, Feb. 14
- Skeleton: Men’s
- Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m
- Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super-G
- Figure Skating: Pairs’ Free Skate Final
Thursday, Feb. 15
- Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials
- Skeleton: Men’s Final Run
- Snowboarding: Women’s Cross
- Figure Skating: Men’s Single Short Program
- Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Freestyle
Friday, Feb. 16
- Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials
- Skeleton: Women’s Runs 1 & 2
- Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super-G
- Figure Skating: Men’s Free Skate
Saturday, Feb. 17
- Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom
- Skeleton: Women’s Final Runs
- Ski Jumping: Men’s Individual Large Hill
- Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m, Women’s 1500m
Sunday, Feb. 18
- Bobsled: 2-Man Runs
- Speed Skating: Women’s 500m
- Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe
- Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Dance
Monday, Feb. 19
- Bobsled: 2-Man Finals
- Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe Final
- Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Dance Final
Tuesday, Feb. 20
- Snowboarding: Men’s Ski Halfpipe
- Bobsled: Women’s Runs
- Alpine Skiing: Women’s Downhill
- Figure Skating: Women’s Single Short Program
Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe Final
- Bobsled: Women’s Final
- Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom
- Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint
Thursday, Feb. 22
- Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 500m Final, Women’s 100m Final and Men’s 5000m Relay Final
- Snowboarding: Women’s Big Air Finals
- Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super Combined
- Figure Skating: Women’s Free Skate
Friday, Feb. 23
- Bobsled: 4-Man, Runs 1 and 2
- Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m
- Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air
- Alpine Skiing: Team Event
Saturday, Feb. 24
- Bobsled: 4-Man, Final Runs
- Figure Skating Gala Exhibition
Sunday, Feb. 25
- Closing Ceremony