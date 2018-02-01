The 2018 Winter Olympics begin Friday, Feb. 9 in PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, and the schedule of events is packed from the opening ceremony until the closing ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25. In between, the Winter Olympics schedule features non-stop match-ups and medal ceremonies. Eager viewers can even start watching certain sports early, and NBC starts its primetime coverage with figure skating at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The schedule for each individual Winter Olympic sport can help ensure you don’t miss any of your favorite qualifying events or medals. You can also check out the primetime Winter Olympics schedule below to find your favorite sports and plan your television or streaming viewing. The listings are subject to change, but here are the sports NBC plans to air on each night and major events the network has listed for the coverage.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Figure Skating fans don’t have to wait for the Olympics Opening Ceremony. Tune in a day early for:

Figure Skating: Men’s Single Short Program and Pairs Short Program

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s and Men’s Moguls Qualification

Friday, Feb. 9

South Korea will formally kick off the 2018 Winter Olympics at 6 a.m. ET — due to the time difference, NBC is streaming the ceremony live on certain platforms and then airing it on television at 8 p.m. The two-hour special and completion of the Olympic Torch Relay will be South Korea’s chance to make a big first impression during its first Winter Olympics hosting gig.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Dance and Women’s Single Short Program

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Downhill

Sunday, Feb. 11

Figure Skating: Team Events for Single Free Skating and Ice Dance Free Dance

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom

Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle Final

Luge: Men’s Singles Final Runs

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Moguls Final

Monday, Feb. 12

Snowboarding: Women’s Halfpipe Final, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifications

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Combined

Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom, Men’s Combined

Figure Skating: Pairs Short Program

Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Skeleton: Men’s

Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Super-G

Figure Skating: Pairs’ Free Skate Final

Thursday, Feb. 15

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials

Skeleton: Men’s Final Run

Snowboarding: Women’s Cross

Figure Skating: Men’s Single Short Program

Cross-Country Skiing: Women’s 10km Freestyle

Friday, Feb. 16

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Aerials

Skeleton: Women’s Runs 1 & 2

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super-G

Figure Skating: Men’s Free Skate

Saturday, Feb. 17

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Giant Slalom

Skeleton: Women’s Final Runs

Ski Jumping: Men’s Individual Large Hill

Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m, Women’s 1500m

Sunday, Feb. 18

Bobsled: 2-Man Runs

Speed Skating: Women’s 500m

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe

Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Dance

Monday, Feb. 19

Bobsled: 2-Man Finals

Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Halfpipe Final

Figure Skating: Ice Dance Short Dance Final

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Snowboarding: Men’s Ski Halfpipe

Bobsled: Women’s Runs

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Downhill

Figure Skating: Women’s Single Short Program

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Halfpipe Final

Bobsled: Women’s Final

Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom

Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint

Thursday, Feb. 22

Short Track Speed Skating: Men’s 500m Final, Women’s 100m Final and Men’s 5000m Relay Final

Snowboarding: Women’s Big Air Finals

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Super Combined

Figure Skating: Women’s Free Skate

Friday, Feb. 23

Bobsled: 4-Man, Runs 1 and 2

Speed Skating: Men’s 1000m

Snowboarding: Men’s Big Air

Alpine Skiing: Team Event

Saturday, Feb. 24

Bobsled: 4-Man, Final Runs

Figure Skating Gala Exhibition

Sunday, Feb. 25