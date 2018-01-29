Beyoncé appeared in public for the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night.

The Lemonade singer topped off a high-concept sculptural gown with a black beret and walked alongside her sidekick, Grammy nominated-husband Jay Z. She shared the photo evidence of her outing to her Instagram, but one shot in particular captured a woman reacting to the sighting as the pair waited for an elevator.

As soon as the internet took a look at the delight in this woman’s eyes, Twitter was instantly awash with commentary launching the moment to instant meme status. The general response? “Girl, same.” That’s because few people on earth are immune to the excitement of such a heavenly run-in. Of all the people in the universe, in this moment, this woman was having the most relatable time.

As an adult female with a heart, she possesses the immeasurable levels of Beyoncé appreciation of the world population.

Review the sampling of responses below.