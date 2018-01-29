A Plane Had to Make an Emergency Landing on a California Freeway

By Associated Press
2:49 AM EST

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a small plane has made a nighttime emergency landing on a freeway south of Los Angeles.

The Costa Mesa Fire Department tweeted Sunday night that the plane landed safely, its occupants got out and that no injuries were reported.

KNBC reported that the Beech G33 plane was on its way to land at John Wayne Airport in the city of Santa Ana when the pilot reported engine trouble.

The plane landed near a freeway exit and was seen in images with emergency workers surrounding it.

