Logic Makes Powerful Plea for Unity in Grammy Performance

At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, rapper Logic closed out his performance of hi anti-suicide anthem “1-800-273-8255” with Best New Artist winner Alessia Cara and Khalid with an impassioned call to unity and action.

“Black is beautiful. Hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any other man that I have met,” Logic began over the song’s closing notes. He went on:

“Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity. Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.”

Logic also referred to President Trump’s recent comments denigrating foreign citizens: “To all the beautiful countries filled with culture and diversity and thousands of years of history—you are not shithole countries.”

And finally, Logan made a plea to remember the country’s founding principles.

“And lastly on the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring I say up to you: bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant that seeks refuge, for together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united.”

After the conclusion of the Grammys, Logic posted his comments in full:

Other political moments during the Grammys included dramatic readings of Michael Wolff’s Trump takedown book Fire and Fury, and artists supporting the Time’s Up movement for gender equality by wearing white roses, further articulated during Janelle Monáe’s introduction before Kesha’s Grammy performance.