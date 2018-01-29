Blue Ivy Had a Strong Reaction to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Clapping at the Grammys

Nobody tells Beyoncé what to do — except her six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Blue Ivy was in attendance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden with her mother and father, Jay-Z. During “Havana” singer Camila Cabello’s speech about the importance of Dreamer children, Beyoncé tried to clap — but Blue Ivy wasn’t having it.

The six-year-old was caught on camera appearing to shush her mother before warning her father not to clap as well.

The interaction only lasted a few seconds, but it was not missed by a number of Grammy viewers, who shared their thoughts on social media.

Moral of the story: do not clap until Blue Ivy tells you to.