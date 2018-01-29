At the 60th annual Grammy Awards, host James Corden had more than a surprise Carpool Karaoke segment in store. Highlighting the “Best Spoken Word Album” award, Corden introduced a prerecorded clip: a series of celebrities brought on to narrate Michael Wolff’s insider’s account of the Donald Trump administration, Fire and Fury. John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Cher and DJ Khaled all attempted dramatic readings of excerpts of the contentious bestseller.

And then there was Cardi B, queen of one-liners.

“Why am I even reading this s–t?” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper asked in disbelief. “I can’t believe this. I can’t believe — this is how he really lives his life?”

But there was one more surprise in store: former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, adding her own reading to the mix. Her narration roused the audience to applause.

“That might have just been the biggest cheer of the night,” Corden noted after the clip finished.

Earlier in the day, President Trump had publicly feuded with the Grammy’s most-nominated artist, Jay-Z, regarding comments the rapper made during a CNN appearance.