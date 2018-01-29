Despite the fact that Jay-Z was the most-nominated artist of the 60th annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy decided to delay their appearance at the ceremony. Those keeping an eye out had to wait nearly two hours into the telecast before spotting the First Lady of Music (as Jay-Z called her the night before) and their daughter, seated front row at the Madison Square Garden show.

But as ever, Beyoncé did not disappoint. She came decked out in a dramatic black dress and even more dramatic black hat. Naturally, fans were overjoyed that she deigned to make her appearance after losing out last year in the major awards categories to Adele, an upset.

Of course, some noted that Beyoncé’s bold choice of headwear may not be all that ideal for other Grammys attendees.